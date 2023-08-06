The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Raised to GBX 1,790

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,760 ($22.60) to GBX 1,790 ($22.98) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.96) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.19) to GBX 2,175 ($27.92) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

WEGRY opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.