Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $259.83 million and $2.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,234,355,652 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

