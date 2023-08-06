TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $253.86. The company had a trading volume of 99,539,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,278,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. The company has a market cap of $805.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,657 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

