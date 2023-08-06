TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $256.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $294.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average is $220.60. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $298.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.