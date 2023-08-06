Torah Network (VP) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Torah Network (VP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Torah Network has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $26,991.62 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Torah Network

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.7876792 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $37,163.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

