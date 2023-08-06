Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.59 billion-$17.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.42 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.81.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

TT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.45.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.