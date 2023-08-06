Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 3,655 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $65.25. 2,312,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

