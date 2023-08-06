Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 373 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.72. 1,256,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

