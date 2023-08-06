Tranquility Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

IQVIA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 738,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

