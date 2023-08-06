Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. The company had a trading volume of 461,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,120. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

