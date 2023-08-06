Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,795,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

