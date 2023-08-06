Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Cut by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises 3.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.79% of Tri-Continental worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 621,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,154. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

