Triumph Capital Management Acquires 178,632 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,028. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.