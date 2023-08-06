Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 36,722 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

