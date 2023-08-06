Triumph Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

