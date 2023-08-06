Triumph Capital Management Has $539,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $445.72. The stock had a trading volume of 846,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.47 and a 200 day moving average of $465.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

