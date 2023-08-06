Triumph Capital Management Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.35. 2,167,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,369. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

