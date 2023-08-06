Triumph Capital Management Purchases 973 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 544,652 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.