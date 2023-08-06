Triumph Capital Management Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,950,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,427,030. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

