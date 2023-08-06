Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,971 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,788 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $55.01. 363,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,509. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.