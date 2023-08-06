Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,655 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 264.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 119,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the period.

SDIV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.79. 143,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,639. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

