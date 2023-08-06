Triumph Capital Management Sells 5,610 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,246 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 14,479,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,886,227. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

