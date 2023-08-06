Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

