Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of 3M worth $45,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

