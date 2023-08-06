Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $156.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.