Truist Financial Corp Purchases 40,445 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $45,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 475.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,382,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,024,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.06 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.