Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $68,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,743 shares of company stock worth $230,372,097. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a PE ratio of 564.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

