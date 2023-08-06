Truist Financial Corp Sells 169,349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,349 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

RPV stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

