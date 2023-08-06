Truist Financial Corp Sells 334,725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,725 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $71,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.