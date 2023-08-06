Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,865 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $51,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

