Truist Financial Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $125.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $83.60. 5,583,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,688. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,985.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.