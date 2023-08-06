TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 255,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,731. TTEC has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.