TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.00 million-$613.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.22 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.70 EPS.

TTEC Stock Down 2.0 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 255,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TTEC has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.51 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at TTEC

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 102,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

