U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,760,006 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290,549. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

