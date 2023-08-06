Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.67 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock valued at $219,356. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

