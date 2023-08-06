UMA Price Reaches $1.60 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. UMA has a market capitalization of $117.52 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,858,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,289,877 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

