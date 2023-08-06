Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,592,000 after acquiring an additional 288,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 1,824,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.