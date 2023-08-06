UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.73. 2,411,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

