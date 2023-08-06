Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Uniti Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

