Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.31 million. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.50.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,399.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.