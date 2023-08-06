USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $104.18 million and $1.09 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,130.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00766717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00121721 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.76500964 USD and is down -18.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,133,911.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

