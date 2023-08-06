Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 2,921 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 1,505,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,950. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
