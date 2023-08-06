Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 5,166 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,188. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

