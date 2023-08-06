Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 870 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

