Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,781 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,987. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

