Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $207.75 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

