Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Cut by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 241,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after buying an additional 214,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.