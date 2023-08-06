Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $410.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $328.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.