Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 30,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2,352.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $50.55 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

