Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

